Toronto burger joint that started out as a food truck is permanently closing

A Toronto burger joint that started out as a beloved food truck has announced they'll be closing permanently within days.

Burgatory was themed around the seven deadly sins and served burgers, shakes and poutine. Originally opened in March 2016, the restaurant recently announced on social media that they'd soon be closing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have sold our business to a new family of restaurateurs. 719 College will no longer be Burgatory as of August 1, 2020," they wrote, sharing specific memories of great times at the restaurant in a lengthy letter.

"We are leaving this child to its next parents with zero regrets," it continues. "The time has come for both of us to step away. Even though our last day officially is July 31, 2020, we and hopefully you will always remember the experiences and memories this endeavour has brought all of us. Maybe this isn't the last you hear from us. But for now, it is."

They're also selling their Burgatory food truck and encourage anyone interested in starting up a mobile business to get in touch.

"After working together as a family business, we've come to a point in our lives where we want to create new success separately. It's also one thing to have family as business partners, we're looking forward to returning to just family and not business partners," says Lex Van Peteghem of Burgatory.

"The new concept will be Taza Kebab and will serve Indian/Pakistani cuisine. They are taking the space over August 1 and are hoping to open before September 2020."