Toronto burger joint that started out as a food truck is permanently closing
A Toronto burger joint that started out as a beloved food truck has announced they'll be closing permanently within days.
Burgatory was themed around the seven deadly sins and served burgers, shakes and poutine. Originally opened in March 2016, the restaurant recently announced on social media that they'd soon be closing.
To all of our friends, family and loyal customers, The journey from March 2016 to July 2020 has been an incredible one with a plethora of steep learning curves and sleepless nights LOL. The restaurant business is one that cannot achieve full appreciation through one message. From meeting customers who came in the first few weeks we were open, to them coming in consistently throughout the entirety of this business. It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have sold our business to a new family of restaurateurs. 719 College will no longer be Burgatory as of August 1, 2020. We are so grateful for the experiences we’ve shared - to our friends Angie and James celebrating their last meal before their wedding here, to having their first meal with us after their newborn came into their lives, along with a young man named Duncan who we have a personally named burger for and who wrote us a personal letter thanking and congratulating us for being open for four years. We are grateful to watch them and many more develop as people and we’ve shared amazing experiences and memories with you in our four walls. We are currently in the process of selling Burgatory Food Truck so if you or someone you know wants to start a food truck - contact Lex 647-298-7127 to get the wheels turning (see what I did there 🙄) Kristen and Lex want to thank everybody who made this dream a reality - To our customers, without you there would be no Burgatory. There would have been no place to hang our hats each day. You have been the ones supporting our dream from day one whether you knew it or not. Which is why you were always told thank you upon leaving. Even if it was from Lex yelling it way in the back. There are many things to take away from a restaurant business which are unbelievable, only know it if you try it - type experiences. We are leaving this child to its next parents with zero regrets. The time has come for both of us to step away. Even though our last day officially is July 31, 2020, we and hopefully you, will always remember the experiences and memories this endeavour has brought all of us. Maybe this isn’t the last you hear from us. But for now, it is. Thank YOU!! 🍔❤️
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have sold our business to a new family of restaurateurs. 719 College will no longer be Burgatory as of August 1, 2020," they wrote, sharing specific memories of great times at the restaurant in a lengthy letter.
"We are leaving this child to its next parents with zero regrets," it continues. "The time has come for both of us to step away. Even though our last day officially is July 31, 2020, we and hopefully you will always remember the experiences and memories this endeavour has brought all of us. Maybe this isn't the last you hear from us. But for now, it is."
They're also selling their Burgatory food truck and encourage anyone interested in starting up a mobile business to get in touch.
"After working together as a family business, we've come to a point in our lives where we want to create new success separately. It's also one thing to have family as business partners, we're looking forward to returning to just family and not business partners," says Lex Van Peteghem of Burgatory.
"The new concept will be Taza Kebab and will serve Indian/Pakistani cuisine. They are taking the space over August 1 and are hoping to open before September 2020."
