girls night toronto

10 great meals you can get for takeout or delivery for a girls' night in Toronto

Meals you can get for delivery or takeout for a girls' night in Toronto are ideal for a low-key evening with the babes in your bubble when you don't feel like doing any of the cooking. 

Here are some restaurant you can get meals for takeout or delivery the next time you host a girls' night in Toronto.

Dandylion

The menu changes up weekly at this West Queen West restaurant, but you can usually pick up a meal of several courses including bread, dessert and wine that's fit for queens.

Alma

Order up meals of noodles, wontons and chicken wings from this Bloorcourt restaurant to share with your gal pals, and don't forget to finish everything off with a dessert such as their rhubarb and white chocolate pot au creme.

Aloette

Fried chicken, burgers, dinner rolls and classy sides can be ordered from this upscale spot near Queen and Spadina, and don't forget to add on cocktails, wine, beer, and a slice of pie or cake.

La Banane

During the pandemic, this Ossington restaurant has pivoted to become a fried chicken delivery joint that's doing their take on Colonel-style buckets served with macaroni salad and coleslaw, and as a treat, you can tack on CXBO chocolate.

Cumin Kitchen

Classics such as butter chicken are available for all your comfort food needs from this East Danforth restaurant. Kulfi and gulab jamun make great sweet endings, and there are lots of vegetarian options for the plant eaters in your crew.

Chubby's

A girls' night isn't complete without rum punch, so be sure to include that in your order from this King West area restaurant that serves up spicy jerk meats and fiery pepper shrimp, as well as a dynamite carrot cake.

Patois

Heat and serve packages available for delivery from this Dundas West restaurant caters well to big groups, and can be heated at the perfect moment so they're ready for when guests arrive. Packs include coveted Trini Mac Pie, Rum Cake Tiramisu, Jamaican sodas and hot sauce.

Sala Thai

There's pretty much nothing better than chowing down on some Thai with your girls, so order from this Danforth restaurant to get delivery on pad thai, curry and mango sticky rice. They also have lots of options for meal kits if you and your friends are DIY types.

Nome Izakaya

Sushi, oysters and cheesecake are pretty much the essence of girls' night, so get some delivered from this restaurant with locations at Yonge and Sheppard as well as in Don Mills.

Pho Metro

Slurping down big bowls of noodles and crunching on spring rolls is super comforting, so order delivery from this Scarborough restaurant near Lawrence and Warden. Add on a mixed bean dessert and some Vietnamese iced coffee to complete the experience.

