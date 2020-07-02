Toronto begins to close off curb lanes to build patios on the street

The first curb lane closures went into effect today as part of the city's CafeTO program meant to help local restaurants and bars create more space for physical distancing.

The first curb lane closures were installed today as part of the approved #CafeTO program! CafeTO aims to help some local restaurants and bars make more space for physical distancing as part of stage 2. #Covid19 #CityofTO pic.twitter.com/6l4RVt4abi — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) July 1, 2020

This new program, part of Stage 2 of the city’s reopening, was approved by City Council on June 29 to safely and quickly expand outdoor dining space for local restaurants and create room for physical distancing and stress-free patio enjoyment during the summer months.

A CafeTO Placement Guidebook was created for businesses to better understand program requirements and other details necessary for the safe installation of a temporary sidewalk cafe, according to the City of Toronto website.

Eastbound Brewing Co. on Queen St. E is the first business to serve patrons on an expanded outdoor space under the city’s #CaféTO program. Mayor @JohnTory along w/ @PaulaFletcherTO joined @EastboundBeer co-owner Dave Watson to celebrate. Details on @globalnewsto. pic.twitter.com/Zl3UNm3mmr — Miranda Anthistle (@Mirandanthistle) July 1, 2020

The City is working closely with restaurant and bar operators to help them understand enforcement, safety accessibility requirements, and how to maintain physical distancing in order to keep all customers and employees safe.

CafeTO being set up in Forest Hill Village along with several other local main streets in our ward. Keeping small businesses alive and finally bringing a vibrant patio culture to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/WRRI4JjGeH — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) July 2, 2020

Restaurant and bar owners have several options they can choose from in order to participate in the CafeTO program such as: installing a patio in the curb lane, installing a patio on the sidewalk, or expanding an existing patio on the sidewalk.

Restaurants and bars interested in installing a sidewalk or curb lane patio need to have a letter of permission from their property owner, as well as a certificate of insurance, Toronto Eating Establishment License Number, and a City of Toronto Cafe Permit Number.