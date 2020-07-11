Popular coffee chain just shut down all Toronto locations

Another business in Toronto has been wiped out entirely by COVID-19, this time a coffee chain.

JJ Bean has its origins in Vancouver and has close to two dozen locations there, but all of its Toronto locations are now closed according to an announcement on their website. All of the Vancouver locations have reopened for takeout only.

The chain had at three locations in Toronto, on Eglinton, Adelaide and on Bartley Drive. "Sadly, our Toronto locations have closed permanently as we no longer have the resources to operate in two cities," reads the announcement.

The location page of JJ Bean's website informs customers of the closure and that JJ Bean coffee cards can still be used at Vancouver cafes or to buy coffee online. JJ Bean could not be reached for further comment.