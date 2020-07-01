Famous farm and apple orchard Chudleigh's just opened for the summer

After months of being cooped up at home, the month of July is the perfect time to get out and enjoy the weather, and Chudleigh’s Apple Farm in Halton Hills might be just the place to do it.

After staying closed throughout June, Chudleigh’s is finally ready to open for the months of July to October, and they’ve taken every measure to ensure that the guest experience will remain as exciting and safe as ever.

The biggest change you will see this year is ticket purchases, which will now be sold online in two hour time slots.

All food venues will be open and there's also a newly expanded patio modified to have all tables six feet apart from one another.

Chudleigh’s Summer Music Nights will continue to take place.

And while you’ll still be able to visit the farm animals, petting and feeding them is no longer permitted due to health and safety guidelines.

The vast open air of the nature trails should make for easy social distancing, and the farm will be operating at reduced capacity to further prepare against crowding.

Multiple hand washing stations have also been installed, and all staff will be equipped with proper PPE and extended cleaning processes.

You can also visit the market, which sells baked goods such as caramel apple blossoms and pineapple upside down cakes.

“It’s an absolutely interesting time,” says Lela Colengelo, VP of Sales and Marketing for Chudleigh's.

“The ability to react and get the farm online really changed our business model but it might be for the better, and we’re excited to see how it’s gonna roll out.”

Chudleigh’s is also preparing to open their first ever Blossom Cafe in downtown Milton, where you'll be able to find their signature freshly baked goods, hard ciders, and other goodies year round. It's scheduled to open later this summer.