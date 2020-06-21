Toronto just got a new secret restaurant for pulled chicken and beef sandwiches

You can now order halal pulled chicken and beef sandwiches from a new secret restaurant that's just popped up in Toronto.

It's called Fiz & Bob, and they only sell these two items in quantities of a dozen ($40) or a half dozen ($25) for pickup near Bayview and Major Mackenzie or delivery in Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham and Toronto for an additional cost.

The name Fiz & Bob comes from the names of the creators, Fizza and Baba Rizvi.

"Over the course of our 28-year marriage, together, we have taken immense joy in feeding family and friends every weekend. This journey has allowed us to spend a considerable amount of time experimenting with recipes and cooking techniques - using our loved ones as our guinea pigs," they wrote to blogTO in an email.

"Although we could no longer physically enjoy meals with our loved ones, we could still connect with people by sharing our passion for cooking on a much larger scale with the creation of Fiz & Bob, a true labour of love. Each recipe we use today has been curated with premium ingredients that have been fine-tuned over the course of the last 10 years."

They call their pulled beef sandwiches "Pulled Bobs," and they consist of pulled beef smoked with a signature combination of spices on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese and a homemade aioli made with fresh garlic and ghost peppers.

Their pulled chicken sandwiches are also served on brioche buns with aioli and cheddar as well as sauteed onions.

Both meats are given their signature scratch-made rub that has over 17 ingredients including garlic and paprika, and slow-smoked for seven to eight hours. Fiz & Bob's might continue to expand their menu with "exciting new additions that are in the works."

You can order from Fiz & Bob's using an online form, and pay using cash or e-transfer.