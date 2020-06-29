Toronto restaurant owner barks back at customer who left one-star review

A online dispute between a customer and restaurant owner in Toronto had brought to light some important questions about the customer experience versus safety measures amid the pandemic.

Restaurateur and chef Anthony Rose issued a response to a 1-star Google review posted yesterday about one of his restaurants, Madame Boeuf.

"Don't go unless you have a smart phone with data and you're a millennial," reads the review written by Pamela Mejia.

"You can only order online and don't EVEN try asking what the average price is for a bottle of wine. They won't tell you.. no more wine by the glass. You must order a bottle which is against LLBO standards."

"They have no compassion for a person who is above the age of 50. Can't wait to see how well you guys do as seniors. Life is poetic!"

A response from the owners Rose and Robert Wilder issued below the review chastised Mejia, saying that she is no longer welcome at their establishments.

Rose elaborated further on his Instagram and outlined that many of the issues Mejia cited are the result of health and safety measures.

"We just want people to be kind and patient and respectful," Rose told blogTO. "This is an exhausting process for everyone in the industry and it takes such a huge toll on our mental health daily," he continued.

"Everything is different. I definitely was no expert before but I'm certainly no expert now. That I know one hundred percent."

"We aren't trying to shame this woman," said Rose. "We are unfortunately using the whole thing as an example. We are all relearning together."