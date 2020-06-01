Toronto restaurant posts heartbreaking note saying it's forced to close permanently

The pandemic continues to take its toll on Toronto businesses across the city and one of the latest victims is a cheap eats spot across from a local high school.

Yummy House, a hole-in-the-wall joint in Leslieville across from Riverdale Collegiate, has let its customers know they are now closed permanently.

In a heartbreaking note posted on the front of their store window, the owners thank their customers for supporting them throughout the past few years.

“We enjoyed very much serving all of you in the neighbourhood. You have left us with lots and lots of wonderful memories in our lifetime,” owners Susan and Tom wrote in their note.

Yummy House was known in the community for their Chinese noodles and rice, selling Beef Fried Rice, Beef Ho Fun and BBQ Pork on Rice ranging between $7 and $9.

They also sold bubble tea for a low price of $2.5.

The owners also posted a note specifically for students. Considering the closure of schools in Ontario, it seems that Yummy House's main customer base evaporated as a result.