Toronto pub with sprawling rooftop patio is closing after 23 years

Local pub Scallywags has just announced that it's closing for good after more than two decades of pints and soccer games. 

Another neighbourhood favourite bites the dust today as owner Jeff May hit social media to announce that the multi-storey bar at Yonge and St. Clair is throwing in the towel. 

"It is with regret we are posting to say we are closing permanently," said May.

"We would like to thank all of our many loyal patrons and staff for their friendship and support throughout the years. We will always be grateful." 

The Facebook post has since been flooded with loyal customers and former employees lamenting the loss of a beloved footy institution.  

The bar first opened in 1997 and has since become the home for the Toronto's official Liverpool F.C. Supporters Club to watch soccer matches and other beer-fuelled events.

News of the closure comes just a day before Toronto finally enters Stage 2 of its reopening, so there goes any plan to sit on Scallywags' epic rooftop patio. 

