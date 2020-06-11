Toronto neighbourhood is trying to save their local sandwich shop

After more than a decade in Liberty Village, local sandwich shop It'z A Wrap, may be closing for good and regulars are rushing to save it.

Residents of the neighbourhood recently caught wind that the lunch spot on Jefferson Avenue might be shutting down permanently due to financial issues.

The little restaurant, which first opened in 2008, has been temporarily closed since March 16.

According to owner Julio Calle, they've been locked out of the property for owing more than three months of rent.

"[The landlord] wanted for us to apply for the $40,000 loan from the government when it was announced but like many in the restaurant industry we chose not to get in debt," said Calle.

"Also it took too long for the government to make any difference in our situation and for many other restaurant owners."

Calle says he would feel devastated about leaving Liberty Village, especially given the relationship he's formed with the Marlies, Argos, TFC, and Toronto's Wolfpack rugby team, which has its store right next door, but the property has already been put up for sale.

Still, residents aren't giving up on the sandwich shop just yet.

After lamenting about the potential loss of It'z A Wrap on the Liberty Village Residents Association group, a regular named Greg Oikle, who has been going to It'z A Wrap for nearly six years, decided to launch a fundraiser.

The Gofundme campaign, which is aiming to raise $15,000, would cover approximately three to four months of the business' rent. As of Wednesday evening, they've raised just over $1,000.

"Let's help save this small LV business for Byron, Julio, Robbie, and Family," it reads.

If they're not able to meet their goal, It'z A Wrap will have to abandon Liberty Village, but hopes to reallocate the funds to finding another commercial space in Toronto.