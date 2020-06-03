Eat & Drink
tiny tom donuts

Toronto is sharing memories of Tiny Tom Donuts after owner dies at 73

The owner of Tiny Tom Donuts has passed away at 73, according to a statement the company released on June 3.

Tom Brazier "was looking forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary at the CNE and the 27th year at Canada's Wonderland this summer" according to the statement, which says he passed away June 2 and does not give a cause of death.

Eating miniature, sugary Tiny Tom donuts by the bagful is synonymous with the CNE, which was sadly cancelled earlier this month, dealing a major blow to the business.

The statement from Tiny Tom also says, "The Brazier family will be carrying on Tom's legacy and looks forward to serving you his famous Tiny Tom Donuts again soon."

Following this news, people in Toronto (and even beyond) are taking to social media to share their memories of Tiny Tom and Tom Brazier.

Some are saying that when food fests are allowed to take place again, they'll be ordering donuts in Brazier's honour.

One former Ontario Place worker says they'd walk over to get Tiny Tom donuts every break during the CNE. Another shared a heartwarming story of being hired by Brazier while still in school and starting a family.

Someone else shared a video of Brazier making donuts with John Tory in an old promo for the Ex.

Some people looking to support Tiny Tom right now are seeking to get their hands on some elusive, iconic merch.

More than anything, most people remember Tiny Tom donuts as a highlight of many summers past.

Lead photo by

Tiny Tom Donuts

