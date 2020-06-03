Toronto is sharing memories of Tiny Tom Donuts after owner dies at 73

The owner of Tiny Tom Donuts has passed away at 73, according to a statement the company released on June 3.

Tom Brazier "was looking forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary at the CNE and the 27th year at Canada's Wonderland this summer" according to the statement, which says he passed away June 2 and does not give a cause of death.

year at Canada's Wonderland this summer. Tom’s family would like to thank the city of Toronto for making us a part of their summer tradition every year. The Brazier family will be carrying on Tom’s legacy and looks forward to serving you his famous Tiny Tom Donuts again soon. — Tiny Tom Donuts (@TinyTomDonuts) June 3, 2020

Eating miniature, sugary Tiny Tom donuts by the bagful is synonymous with the CNE, which was sadly cancelled earlier this month, dealing a major blow to the business.

The statement from Tiny Tom also says, "The Brazier family will be carrying on Tom's legacy and looks forward to serving you his famous Tiny Tom Donuts again soon."

I'm sorry to hear this... his doughnuts are amazing, and I will always connect them with the Ex when it was in Ottawa. — Peter 🐯 (@rymkrs) June 3, 2020

Following this news, people in Toronto (and even beyond) are taking to social media to share their memories of Tiny Tom and Tom Brazier.

Some are saying that when food fests are allowed to take place again, they'll be ordering donuts in Brazier's honour.

One former Ontario Place worker says they'd walk over to get Tiny Tom donuts every break during the CNE. Another shared a heartwarming story of being hired by Brazier while still in school and starting a family.

RIP Tom! Thanks for the memories! Here's an old @LetsGoToTheEX promo of @JohnTory making donuts with Tom. https://t.co/ykM3p3Ux0D — Charlene Close (@Close680NEWS) June 3, 2020

Someone else shared a video of Brazier making donuts with John Tory in an old promo for the Ex.

I wish I could purchase a @TinyTomDonuts tshirt, but it seems they don’t sell them — jump (inside) (@JodiesJumpsuit) June 3, 2020

Some people looking to support Tiny Tom right now are seeking to get their hands on some elusive, iconic merch.

I can’t think of the Ex without thinking of watching those things getting made, and clinging to a warm greasy bag on the go train home. Tiny Tom Donuts, just the thought makes me happy. Best wishes to his family. — Robert L. Muldoon (@Hunterwormwood) June 3, 2020

More than anything, most people remember Tiny Tom donuts as a highlight of many summers past.