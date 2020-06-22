10 extravagant sushi restaurants in Toronto for takeout or delivery

Sushi delivery and takeout options from restaurants in Toronto are are not in short supply, but sometimes a basic maki roll just won't cut it. When you're willing to splurge on decadent uni-covered chirashi bowls and luxurious aburi, there are restaurants in the city that go all out.

Here are some extravagant sushi restaurants in Toronto for takeout or delivery.

Both Richmond Hill and North York locations of this aburi restaurant are doing takeout and UberEats for premium eats like chirashi tarts or basil ebi oshi. They also have signature omakase platters that, without an actual itame serving it to you, isn't really omakase — but still extravagant.

Bento boxes that are almost too beautiful to eat are available for takeout when you order through e-mail. Their bento menus change often, so make sure to check what their latest offering is through their Instagram. Pay on arrival.

This Markham restaurant does premium sashimi platters, or if, you're craving something decked out, get a specialty roll like the deep-fried crab meat Tango Roll delivered or for takeout. Don is definitely their forte though, and they have all the options from uni to lobster.

Uni is a main focus here, and this restaurant does boxes of it for pick-up or delivery (there's an option to pre-order a full tray for $225). If that's out of budget, there are also platters of chirashi that can ordered in servings enough for one to 5 people.

This tiny seafood bar in Bamburgh Circle Plaza is pumping out omakase baskets — which are basically stacked boxes full of raw, cooked, and dessert items — that cost upwards of $500, oysters, and chirashi galore. Order over the phone or DM on Instagram for takeout only.

You may not be able to sit at their sushi bar anymore, but this omakase on Harbord is making up for it by offering takeout over the phone. Options are simpler but still decadent, offering boxes full of ikura chirashi and one-of-a-kind rolls served with a mix of akami, chu-toro and o-toro.

This Queensway restaurant is offering sushi sets that need to be pre-ordered at least two days in advance. Premium sushi kits available for takeout come with a variety of fish (uni and eel included), and Kaji is also supplying boxes of their A5 wagyu sushi.

You can get dinner delivered from Tuesday to Saturday from this renowned omakase on Avenue Road. Pre-order over the phone at least one day in advance to feast on unreal (and pricey) Edomae-style chirashi don. You can also do curb-side pick up; availability is limited.

Do it yourself with a handroll kit from this high-end sushi bar located by Yonge and York Mills. Other specials include takeout meals which come with appetizers, chirashi, and other courses, maybe even sake pairings.

This Yorkville restaurant is doing a limited time Hana Bento Box that comes with ingredients like Canadian seabass and wagyu beef. You can order it for delivery through its sister restaurant, Miku, on UberEeats, which also includes options like ridiculously comprehensive aburi sushi platters.