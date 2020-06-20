Sushi casserole is Toronto's newest food you never knew you wanted delivered

Sushi casserole is Toronto's newest delivery food sensation, and it's way yummier than it sounds.

Of course, that judgment call is up to you, but a casserole-sized dish consisting of layered rice, seafood and other ingredients sounds like the ultimate quarantine pig-out sesh.

Sushi Casserole is currently open and taking orders through an online form, through DMs for delivery or pick up from their location near Bathurst and Finch.

The sushi casseroles are served with seaweed sheets and eaten by spooning the casserole into the sheets and wrapping them up kind of like a miniature taco.

Their menu is quite limited for now. They're doing a crab sushi casserole, a baked salmon sushi casserole and takoyaki (fried octopus balls), and are also combining the three in various bundles.

The crab casserole comes in spicy or mild options and starts at $30, the baked salmon casserole starts at $65 and takoyaki starts at $8 for 10 pieces.

A small crab casserole feeds about three to four people, and a baked salmon casserole feeds about four to six.

There's a fixed $5 delivery charge anywhere in North York, and a 50 cent additional charge per kilometre from their location to your address outside that.

There's a schedule for when they hit up different areas and offer pick ups.