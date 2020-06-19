Eat & Drink
10 restaurant patios in Markham and Richmond Hill that are now open

Patios at restaurants in Markham and Richmond Hill are finally open. Unlike Toronto, Ontario's northern York region has been permitted to enter phase two of the province's recovery plan, meaning patio season is officially back as of today, as long as you're north of Steeles. 

Health measures include accepting guests through reservations only, for better crowd control, and capping the maximum number per group at six people in some cases. Patio layouts have been adjusted to adhere to the two metre distance rule. 

Here are some patios that are now open in Markham and Richmond Hill. 

Markham

Good Catch Boil

Devour craft beer, lobster rolls, and seafood boils on the patio of this seafood restaurant  right next to the Birchmound Cineplex. Just make sure to reserve your spot. 

Smash Kitchen

This comfort food destination in Shoppes of Unionville is doing dine-in service on their patio once more. Reserve your spot with a maximum table size of 6 people. 

NextDoor Restaurant

Same goes for this Smash Kitchen's sister tavern, NextDoor, located in Unionville. Reservations required for patio and the cap is groups of 6. 

Unionville Arms

Evenings and weekends will require reservations at the epic patio at this popular Main Street pub.

The Duchess of Markham

Reservations are strongly recommended for busy nights, otherwise it's all excitement for the two patios, including the secluded garden patio in the back at this Main Street restaurant. 

Main's Mansion

The roadside patio of this Main Street spot has been missed, so its return is good news. E-mail them to reserve your seats. 

Tapagria

You can finally enjoy your tapas outdoors, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Tapagria, the Spanish restaurant on Commerce Valley Drive. 

Richmond Hill

Mexican Amigos

The patioat this Yonge and Elgin Mills restaurant has been unofficially open to customers ordering takeout since May 22 so it's good news then that it's actually legal now.

Lone Star

The Highway 7 outpost of this Texas grill chain has reopened its patio. Book a table by e-mail or phone.

The Marlowe

Reserve your table at this fusion restaurant right next to the York Cinema. Seats are limited, so call ahead. The patio is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.

Unionville Arms

