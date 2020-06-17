Queen Mother Cafe in Toronto is finally taking steps to reopen since closing in March

Queen Mother Cafe is finally reopening in Toronto after being closed temporarily since mid-March.

The restaurant has been around since 1978, and they're known for serving Laotian-influenced food in cozy pub-like confines and also on a sweet patio.

"We initially closed because under the circumstances at the time we didn't want to risk the well being of everyone employed here by bringing them into the workplace. Now that the government is slowly lifting restrictions and encouraging us to restart our businesses we felt it was the right time to open up again," says Andre Rosenbaum of Queen Mother Cafe.

"We were primarily a dining -in restaurant. We had not signed up for any delivery services prior to the pandemic. The takeout model is quite the pivot - akin to starting up a new business. That has its daunting challenges as well after 41 years of doing things a certain way."

They're "beginning by launching a takeout and delivery service called Queen Mother T'Go with a fairly extensive menu that includes most of our most popular signature dishes," according to Rosenbaum.

Those include favourites like ping gai and pad thai, and beer and wine are available from the restaurant as well. As for that patio, they're eagerly awaiting the green light.

"Our backyard garden patio is ready to open when we enter phase 2 and we get the go-ahead. We hope to create greater social distancing by expanding seating into our adjacent parking area under the new regulations," says Rosenbaum.

"People will access the patio from the rear at Renfrew Place, the lane running east to west between McCaul and St. Patrick. We will also ask patrons to wear masks if they need to use the washrooms because it is challenging to social distance in those spaces."

Rosenbaum doesn't anticipate the restaurant will be able to open to dine-in customers any time soon, but "when that happens we will take all steps necessary to make it a safe, comfortable and enjoyable dining experience for our patrons. At every stage, we intend to implement government guidelines to keep customers and staff safe and healthy."

Queen Mother officially reopened for takeout and delivery on June 17.