ice cream truck toronto

Ice cream and food trucks are officially allowed to operate in Toronto again

Expect to hear the sweet, sweet jingle of ice cream trucks in Toronto once more: Mayor John Tory has just announced that, as of today, all licensed food trucks are back in business. 

In his daily briefing Wednesday, Toronto's mayor had some good news for the mobile food industry (and people craving ice cream cones and hot dogs). 

Street food vendors, food trucks, and ice cream trucks in Toronto can sell their wieldy eats to customers again, though the City has been pretty unclear about its rules surrounding trucks up until this point, so you might have seen some operating in the last few weeks anyway.

The announcement comes just in time for the summer vending season, a crucial time for street vendors who rely on the foot traffic that good weather brings to make ends meet.

Food trucks that have had to pivot to services like streetside delivery can now return to their original M.O., if they prefer, and can renew or obtain their licenses with the municipal licensing service if they need to.

Tory said that, as with all other businesses, truck operators must adhere to physical distancing requirements. 

That means PPE, and for visitors, maintaining a two-metre distance between others while waiting in line for your summer cone. 

