Chuck E. Cheese officially files for bankruptcy but status of stores still uncertain

Chuck E. Cheese is officially filing for bankruptcy protection following rumours they might be doing so.

The pizza restaurant's parent company CEC Entertainment announced June 24 that they had filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Despite this, they've reopened 266 of their 612 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, so there's still time to investigate that pizza conspiracy theory.

Chuck E Cheese recycles uneaten pizza into new pizzas, y’all miss that? — Αικατερινη (@aikatervn) June 25, 2020

The chain was operating at Pasqually's Pizza and Wings in some areas on delivery apps. As it was $1 billion in debt, the chain was seeking $200 million in loans and is continuing to negotiate with debt and leaseholders.

"The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our company's history," said CEO David McKillips in a statement.

Chuck E Cheese

Took the kids 1 time. Came to a conclusion:



It's cheaper to buy a PS4, pinball machine and a Poppa Murphy's pizza.



I'm surprised this place didn't go under years ago. — Find a Cure (@Woke_Disease) June 25, 2020

Some on social media are noting that the restaurant was never a Michelin-starred establishment.

RIP Chuck E Cheese. Another of my childhood memories gone. pic.twitter.com/1b4ANkUF7Y — Andrew Stow (@andrew_stow) June 25, 2020

However, many others are already mourning the potential closure as yet another piece of our innocence COVID-19 has stolen from us.

chuck e. cheese filed for bankruptcy idk what to think anymore my childhood is disappearing. — Jess🤟🏾🦋🖤 (@playboijess15) June 25, 2020

At least we have the memories and disposable camera photos, and Michael Scott from The Office won't have to go there anymore.