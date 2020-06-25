Popular buffet restaurant is shutting down all locations in Canada

A popular buffet joint is closing all its Canadian locations after being temporarily closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.

The Tucker's Marketplace website now lands on a letter informing the public that none of their locations will be reopening.

Tucker’s Marketplace another covid victim. pic.twitter.com/0jxwQtZ3WN — Elijah the Prophet (@h0mic1de) June 25, 2020

The buffet chain once had restaurants in Toronto, Ottawa and Burlington. They were known as a place to get together with big groups with a homey atmosphere and lots of selection at different stations.

"As you may know, we proactively closed our restaurants on March 14th," reads the letter. "Since then, we have been monitoring the news and actively planning to reopen into a world we believed would be considerably different than the world we knew just a few short months ago; a world in which we operated so successfully for so many years."

The letter states that the restaurant does not see a path forward while a vaccine for COVID-19 is being developed and restrictions are still in place.

"Most concerning of all, we expect that customers will be reluctant to return to restaurants or to frequent restaurants as often as they once did, until a meaningful treatment or a vaccine for Covid-19 is found," says the letter.

"We have concluded therefore, that there is not a profitable path forward for our business. And so, sadly, we are writing to tell you that we will not be reopening our restaurants."

One person on Twitter wrote that they "can't believe Tucker's Marketplace is closing."

Sad but predictable. RIP Tucker’s Marketplace pic.twitter.com/rbhBwiR42b — ambmorrison (@26aball) June 25, 2020

However, another called the turn of events "sad but predictable."