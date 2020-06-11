Popular bubble tea cafe has permanently closed all locations in Toronto

If there was one place in the city that you could live out your childhood dreams of becoming a chemist — that was Labothery.

The make your own bubble tea shop had an array of vials of teas to choose from and "lab technicians", or staff, dressed in long white lab coats to conduct your bubble tea experiment in front of your very eyes.

But like many great Toronto businesses before them, Labothery has closed up shop in the city. They will expand their base in Montreal for the future. The lab-themed cafe announced the news in a note posted to their social media on June 9.

“Thank you for the love and support for our Bay and Gerrard location throughout the years. We’ve been blessed with the most amazing customers in the 6ix,” they wrote.

The owner of the cafe, Jeffrey Shek, is from Montreal and opened his first Labothery location in Toronto in 2018. He wanted to give customers a unique experience, where they would have control of how their drinks would be made.

Within a year, a second location in the PATH opened up. But that did not last for long — they closed that spot once their lease ended at the end of the year.

While we’re still sad to see this innovative staple in the city go, Labothéry will continue to cater events in Toronto including weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and more.

All Montreal locations remain open.