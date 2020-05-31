Another worker tests positive for COVID-19 at a Loblaws store in Toronto

Loblaws wrote to inform customers that a worker tested positive for COVID-19 at yet another store recently.

The worker tested positive for a presumptive test, and was last in the store on May 26.

Customers who recently transacted at the 50 Musgrave location of Loblaws near Victoria Park and Gerrard were notified of a worker there testing positive.

The store was thoroughly deep-cleaned and sanitized overnight while it reached out to health authorities to investigate the worker's direct contacts and recent shifts, and any potentially exposed staff were instructed to self-isolate.

"We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information," concludes a letter sent to customers, which was posted to Facebook.