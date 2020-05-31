Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
loblaws covid

Another worker tests positive for COVID-19 at a Loblaws store in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Loblaws wrote to inform customers that a worker tested positive for COVID-19 at yet another store recently.

The worker tested positive for a presumptive test, and was last in the store on May 26.

Customers who recently transacted at the 50 Musgrave location of Loblaws near Victoria Park and Gerrard were notified of a worker there testing positive.

The store was thoroughly deep-cleaned and sanitized overnight while it reached out to health authorities to investigate the worker's direct contacts and recent shifts, and any potentially exposed staff were instructed to self-isolate.

"We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information," concludes a letter sent to customers, which was posted to Facebook.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Another worker tests positive for COVID-19 at a Loblaws store in Toronto

How a food supplier to Mexican restaurants in Toronto pivoted to home delivery

Toronto butcher shop to be transformed into a vegan deli

Toronto bar is now doing Zoom meetups for people who want to hang out and drink

It's now easier to get delivery from St. Lawrence Market in Toronto

Pizza Rustica under fire after Toronto journalist says owner hurled racist slur

These are the rules for restaurant and bar patios in Toronto right now

There's now a livestream to track the line at a No Frills in Toronto