Toronto grocery store asks customers to sanitize their carts

Running a grocery store safely during COVID-19 isn't easy. Some stores have been forced to close due to outbreaks.

Many stores have added enhanced cleaning, Plexiglass dividers at the cash registers and floor markings for social distancing

But one customer took to social media when he saw a sign on shopping carts at Freshco's store in Regent Park asking customers to use the disinfectant and paper towels  provided to wipe down the carts.

The manager of the Frescho store told blogTO, staff are still cleaning carts at the store. The disinfectant is an extra measure if customers wish to clean the carts again.

He would not comment further on the photos posted on social media.

Groceries stores have approached cleaning during the pandemic at varying levels. One Toronto supermarket has gone so far as to add a device to sanitize groceries with a UV light.

Daniel Toronto

