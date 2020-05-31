Toronto butcher shop to be transformed into a vegan deli

A new vegan deli in Toronto will be taking up residence in a fitting space: an old out-of-business butcher shop.

Called Jinglepear Deli, it'll be taking over the space at 245 Greenwood Avenue where Strickland's Choice Meats was for over 40 years.

Jinglepear owner Sinead Hammons says she wants the place to stay the "friendly place" and community hub it's always been, just meatless, and is "keeping cost in mind."

A mom of two, Hammons named the place "Jinglepear" after an inside joke with her family — one child once had trouble getting the hang of singing "and a partridge in a pear tree."

The space has essentially been left as it was so Jinglepear will be able to do only minor renos and use the cases and fridge space that's been left behind, of course completely cleansed of any leftover animal juices, just to be clear. Hammons is even "going to have a little ceremony reclaiming" the space.

She describes her vision for the business as a "Sobeys deli counter but all vegan," with options for prepared meals, skewers, cutlets, sauces, seasonal items, breakfast items and salads like potato and macaroni as well as sandwiches like tofu salad, chickpea salad and Montreal smoked "meat." Most products will be made in house.

Jinglepear Deli should be opening in mid-August, and has plans for contactless pickup and delivery if they're not yet able to welcome customers into the store at that point.