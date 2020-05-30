Toronto bar is now doing Zoom meetups for people who want to hang out and drink

The Imperial Pub in Toronto has created a virtual Zoom version of itself for those missing the bar experience. It is the first time in 75 years the Yonge and Dundas pub can't welcome customers.

The Imperial is now fully online, and that means eight hours a day. A major part of the appeal of bars that's being lost right now is the ability to just wander into a room and shoot the breeze over a beer with whoever is around. The virtual room brings back a little of that.

The best part is, they're actually taking orders via Zoom so you can ask for your usual face to face, and you get a 30 per cent discount for ordering this way. The full menu, including sealed, labelled containers of draft beer, is available for contactless pickup.

The Imperial Pub Online is live from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Miss hanging at your favourite table? The pub has made an array of backgrounds of the most popular spots available to download so you can feel like you're really there, and you can even be "seated" with friends in a private "breakaway" room that staff can create for you.

If you're really jonesing for that Imperial feel, they're even selling green screens and souvenir mugs so you can complete the illusion of being there seamlessly. They offer free local delivery but also ship Canada-wide so Imperial regulars that have since left Toronto can enjoy a session at the pub.

They're even planning programming like readings, guided tastings and performances to bring the virtual pub to life in the coming weeks. The only thing that's missing is their legendary rooftop patio and the hustle and bustle of Dundas Square, but maybe you can recreate that by bringing the laptop out on the balcony.