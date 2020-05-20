Toronto bake shop known for its macarons has shut down permanently

A popular patisserie in Toronto has closed after nearly five years near Queen and Spadina.

Butter Avenue, the home of macarons galore and precious tarts, shuttered its doors permanently Saturday.

"We've been blessed with the most amazing customers in one of the coolest [neighbourhoods] in Toronto," they said on Instagram.

First launched at Yonge and Lawrence in 2009 by Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef Tina Su and her brother Calvin, Butter Avenue quickly became known for Tina's elegant French macarons with Asian ingredients like osmanthus and hojicha.

That original store has since closed, and they launched their Queen West store next to Urban Outfitters in 2014.

According to the Su's, you'll still be able get their macarons and cakes from their Markham headquarters through contact-less delivery or pick-up.

Scores of people have taken to the Instagram comment section to lament the closure of their favourite sweet-smelling patisserie in Toronto, but at least their sister store Butter Baker is open near Bay and Dundas.