Stores in Kensington Market now make it easy to buy food for someone in need

Whether we want to admit it or not, it's a difficult time for everyone. Thankfully one neighbourhood in Toronto is making it easier to ask for help.

Friends of Kensington Market's new My Friends' Tab program allows people to curb some of the shame associated with asking for help with making purchases.

The program is designed for those struggling to be able to afford basic necessities right now.

It also works for people are facing the choice between groceries and rent, and others who only have access to cash and are unable to shop at stores who have transitioned to a cashless payment system.

"If you need help, just say "put it on my Friends' Tab" at participating locations. Each location has a sign up about what's covered (e.g. up to $10 or $20 of your grocery bill, one coffee and one food item at a local coffee shop, essential repair expertise and materials, etc.)."

"If you want to donate to help a neighbour you can donate by adding it on to your purchase at participating locations or donating at FOKM.ca," reads the Facebook post.

Carlos House Of Spice, Caribbean Corner, CAAM United Hardware, I Deal Coffee, The Vegan Extremist are some of the businesses participating in the program.