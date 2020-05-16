Italian restaurant known for its bustling patio shuts down in Toronto after 60 years

An Italian restaurant that's stood strong at a Toronto corner in Little Italy has announced it's shutting down after 60 years in business.

Family-run business Il Gatto Nero took to Instagram to explain that although they thought they'd be able to reopen after the pandemic, it turns out that won't be possible.

The heartfelt post thanks customers, family and friends for sharing so many years of memories with the staff, and asks past patrons to share their photos and videos of good times at the restaurant.

The restaurant had tried pizza takeout at one point, but evidently it wasn't enough to survive.

Commenters on social media are sharing an outpouring of memories of Il Gatto Nero, such as writing a master's project on the patio, first dates, pizza and wine nights, hiding out from a mice-infested Ossington apartment and even going there during the height of SARS.

Have spent more time at Il Gatto Nero on College than I care to admit. Packed World Cups, a Campari at the bar and that night when Lennox Lewis fought Tyson and the crowd spilled all the way to the middle of the street. Around since 1960. Another Covid casualty. Thx for memories. — Matt Galloway (@mattgallowaycbc) May 16, 2020

Many more comments express the heartbreak and sadness people are feeling upon receiving this news.

One of the main reasons I moved to Little Italy was the atmosphere on College Street and places like Il Gatto Nero, Cafe Diplomatico, Bar Raval, Sotto Voce, etc. Will be greatly missed by those in the neighbourhood and visitors. — Mark Hebscher (@Hebsyman) May 16, 2020

Unfortunately, Il Gatto Nero isn't the first old school Italian restaurant that's been in Toronto for decades to shut down during this difficult time: Vesuvio in the Junction also shut down during the pandemic.

For fans of the restaurant, there's a newer, second location still open in Etobicoke.