10 Italian food and pasta delivery options in Toronto

Italian food delivery options in Toronto are where you can get made-from-scratch marinara, housemade pasta, and other kitchen essentials. There are restaurants aplenty delivering ready-made meals, but for products outside of regular grocery store offerings, these Italian hubs have you covered.

Here are some online stores doing Italian food delivery in Toronto.

This specialty store in Etobicoke is now delivering their cheese, olive oils, pasta, sauces, and deli meats to Toronto homes. Orders will arrive within two to three business days, and the delivery fee is $10.

This Danforth East restaurant is now offering free delivery for packs of their housemade rigatoni, spaghetti, spinach fettucini, and rosé sauce. Just call in to make your order. Deliveries run daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The mult-floored Italian market on Bloor offers its extensive list of sauces, jarred goods, cheese, fresh pasta and dry goods for delivery. Look through their catalogue and place your order over e-mail or phone.

This small pasta-maker on Roncesvalles does next-day delivery from Tuesdays to Saturdays, as long as you live within 5 kilometres of the shop. Beyond pasta, their offerings runs the gamut of useful Italian products.

Terroni's Corktown commissary is still pumping out pasta and bread from their huge warehouse on Sackville. Their menu might change slightly every now and then, but they've partnered with DoorDash to bring fresh tagliatelle, peproncini piccanti, and meatballs to your porch.

Large jars of marinara sauce, cans of mushroom tomato sauce with porcini, large pesto jars, and bake-at-home margheria stiratas are all up for delivery on this UberEats page from Terroni's other local bakery chain.

Bigoli, canestri, creste di gallo, and salamis: Buca's St. Clair locations is delivering it all from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention that they'll also ship a bunch of pasta kits like carbonara pasta, cacio e pepe, or nodini to your door.

A new delivery service from this Etobicoke restaurant covers much of the GTA includes 500 grams of fresh pasta sheets, lasagnas in all sizes, frozen ravioli, and a bunch of antipastos. Call them to learn about their delivery fees and to place your order.

Make your order on Monday and get a meal basket delivered straight to your door on Wednesday. It's a minimum $100, which you can meet by browsing through their weekly rotating menu of fresh pastas, sauces, and pantry goods like Applewood smoked Capocollo ham.