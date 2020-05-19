Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pappas grill toronto

Greek restaurant shuts down permanently after more than 30 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After more than three decades in Toronto, a favourite Greek restaurant has shut its doors.

Pappas Grill, a fixure on corner of Danforth and Arundel Avenue, is now up for lease, according to a sign on its door. 

The Greektown mainstay, which was run by Billy Kilanis for years before being taken over by his son, John, has shuttered its doors for good with no notice on its website or social media. 

For over 30 years, the hulking building with its giant metal lettering and spacious patio have been a distinct part of Greektown's fabric. 

In 2018, it was one of several businesses targeted by the shooting that devastated the neighbourhood, leaving two dead and 13 injured. 

The owners couldn't be reached for comment, but all the store's fixtures have been removed, meaning another Toronto staple bites the dust amid the pandemic. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Greek restaurant shuts down permanently after more than 30 years in Toronto

Popular tea cafe in Toronto says it's permanently shutting down

Toronto is getting a social distance food stand serving outrageous eats like you'd get at the CNE

Popular Caribbean joint in Toronto is now doing roti meal kits for takeout and delivery

21 cookie delivery options in Toronto

Toronto coffee shop lets you send surprise love notes when you place your order

Grocery stores open on Victoria Day in Toronto for 2020

Former staff of popular Toronto coffee shop revolt after it announces reopening