Greek restaurant shuts down permanently after more than 30 years in Toronto

After more than three decades in Toronto, a favourite Greek restaurant has shut its doors.

Pappas Grill, a fixure on corner of Danforth and Arundel Avenue, is now up for lease, according to a sign on its door.

The Greektown mainstay, which was run by Billy Kilanis for years before being taken over by his son, John, has shuttered its doors for good with no notice on its website or social media.

For over 30 years, the hulking building with its giant metal lettering and spacious patio have been a distinct part of Greektown's fabric.

In 2018, it was one of several businesses targeted by the shooting that devastated the neighbourhood, leaving two dead and 13 injured.

The owners couldn't be reached for comment, but all the store's fixtures have been removed, meaning another Toronto staple bites the dust amid the pandemic.