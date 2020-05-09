Eat & Drink
vegetable delivery toronto

Fruit and vegetable supplier to Toronto restaurants is now doing home delivery

Fruit and vegetable delivery in Toronto is needed more than ever right now and a Toronto produce wholesaler that supplies many Toronto  restaurants is now shipping their produce straight to Toronto homes. 

Phil's Produce, the chosen supplier of businesses like Baro and Bisha Hotel, has just opened its online store up to the public. 

Offering fruits, veggies, herbs, greens, and dairy from its warehouse by Islington Avenue, the store does free deliveries on orders over $75, as long as you live in the GTA. 

It typically takes two to four days for your groceries to arrive. Drivers offers contact-less delivery from Monday to Friday, and will text you when they've dropped off your order. 

The supplier is owned by the same folks who used to run the beloved St. Lawrence Market grocery Phil's Place for a number of years.

