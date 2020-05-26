Dufflet just permanently shut down Toronto location after 18 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
After nearly two decades, one of Toronto's beloved bakeries for "Cakelets" has closed for good. 

Dufflet Pastries announced yesterday that its Yonge Street location will not be reopening when the pandemic is over.

"Dufflet-Uptown on Yonge Street is permanently closed as of May 1, 2020," says the pastry chain's website.

"From the entire team we would like to say thank you for the support and loyalty you've shown us since we opened in 2002."

Pastry chef Dufflet Rosenberg first launched her brand with her Queen West store — now the last one standing — in 1982.

Popularized by their trademarked mini Cakelets, Dufflet has also been doing wholesale for years from their bakery in Etobicoke

This closure follows the shuttering of Dufflet's Toronto Beaches store, which closed in 2008.

Yonge BIA

