10 donut delivery options in Toronto for when the craving strikes

Donut delivery in Toronto is perfect for when you're sick of avocado and sourdough for breakfast and just want a circle of pure sweetness for breakfast. While Krispy Kreme and Tim Hortons are both doing delivery right now, there's also plenty of local options.

Here is where to get donut delivery to your Toronto home right now.

Order inventive flavours of donuts including London Fog, carrot cake and raspberry hazelnut from this Kensington shop.

Order gourmet square donuts online from this Yorkdale store that also donates donuts to frontline workers. Wild flavours range from Boston Cream and creme brulee to salted caramel, strawberry basil and mango passionfruit.

Order online from this awesome shop with a location in Toronto and bundle together coconut, jelly, lemon curd and s'mores donuts for delivery.

This Bloorcourt spot can deliver vegan regular or filled donuts in monthly rotating flavours like cinnamon sugar, strawberry daiquiri and French toast.

Order through a delivery app to get some of the city's greatest vegan donuts from this Bloorcourt place. Get an assortment of four, six or 12 donuts of the day and select whether you need nut-free picks only.

Call or email this plant-based and gluten-free business near Dundas and Bathurst to get healthy double chocolate, jelly or cinnamon sugar donuts.

Get teeny, fluffy little mini doughnuts that will transport you to the CNE even if you can't go this year delivered through apps from this King West area coffee shop.

This Italian bakery in Etobicoke is back with a vengeance, and yes, they're delivering their donuts by the half dozen or dozen in flavours like red velvet, maple bacon, Oreo, Skor and chocolate dip.

Donuts are available only on Saturday from this gluten-free and vegan shop that has its Kensington and Junction locations open. You just might luck into a strawberry sprinkle, lemon cheesecake or Neapolitan donut.

Get six, 16 or 32 specialty mini donuts delivered by this Yonge and Dundas dessert shop. They have classic powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar donuts.