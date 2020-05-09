The Big Carrot is launching grocery delivery in Toronto
One of the best organic grocery stores in Toronto recently announced they'll start up home delivery service.
Big Carrot says they'll begin offering next-day delivery service within Toronto next week. Their delivery fee will be $10 for minimum $100 orders, and orders can be made using an online form.
Exciting news friends! Starting Tuesday, May 12th we'll be adding a delivery option to our Curbside program! 🎉 Simply click the delivery option on the online order form. Here's what you need to know: 🚙Minimum order amount is $100 before taxes 🚙$10.00 flat rate delivery charge will be applied to every order 🚙Delivery only available in Toronto 🚙Orders will be dropped off between 4:00-5:00 p.m. the day after the order is placed Thanks for sticking with us! We're happy to be able to provide this service to our beloved community. Happy weekend-ing. Stay safe! #flattenthecurve #livingbettertogether #bigcarrotdelivery #shopsmart
The organic and health food store had been offering curbside pickup at the Danforth location as well as priority entry to frontline workers.
There's no word yet on the delivery area but let's hope they'll be able to keep up with the overwhelming demand faced by other online grocers.
Hector Vasquez
