The Big Carrot is launching grocery delivery in Toronto

One of the best organic grocery stores in Toronto recently announced they'll start up home delivery service.

Big Carrot says they'll begin offering next-day delivery service within Toronto next week. Their delivery fee will be $10 for minimum $100 orders, and orders can be made using an online form.

The organic and health food store had been offering curbside pickup at the Danforth location as well as priority entry to frontline workers.

There's no word yet on the delivery area but let's hope they'll be able to keep up with the overwhelming demand faced by other online grocers.

