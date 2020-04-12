Toronto donut shop is matching customer orders with free food to frontline healthcare workers
A Toronto donut shop matching customer orders with donations of their own must know a little sweetness can go a long way.
Square donut makers The Box are helping customers #donatedonuts by sending orders to donatedonuts@theboxdonuts.com in quantities of six. Your order will arrive at your door, and The Box will match the number of donuts ordered that week in a delivery to suggested places.
#donatedonuts to our frontline workers! Hey guys! We have some great news! Since our donation efforts have been a great success, we thought we'd elevate our game. We would love to team up with some of you and share in the joy of donating donuts to our frontline workers.
The Box will also match direct donations of donuts in quantities of 12 to their regular delivery spots or specific location of your choice, to which they'll make a custom delivery.
WE DELIVER!!! WE WILL MATCH YOUR ORDER AND DELIVER TO FRONTLINE WORKERS EVERY FRIDAY - MOUNT SINAI THIS FRIDAY!!!! Here is how you can order:

1, Send an email to donatedonuts@theboxdonut.com. Include your name, how many donuts (6 or more), delivery address (can be for you or anyone you want to surprise with some sweetness:) , and your phone number. Pls add a message to the frontline workers. We will include it on a big thank you card we are creating for them.

2, We will call you to confirm delivery date & pmt.

3, Delivery days are Wednesday and Friday.

4, BOUNDARIES: AJAX TO THE EAST, AURORA TO THE NORTH, BURLINGTON TO THE WEST, DOWNTOWN TO THE SOUTH

5, Menu: second picture of the post

6, OUR GOAL: 200 donuts per hospital. We have 100 so far for Mount Sinai!
Donut flavours include s'mores, Mars, strawberry basil, pistachio raspberry and creme brulee, and so far they've delivered 200 donuts to Mount Sinai.
"Next week we have another 200 going to Sunnybrook, and also North York General," says Andrea Hanak of The Box. "We also collect thank you messages from customers and included them on a big card. Mount Sinai was so happy! We had so many nurses with cute donut pictures tag us. It was good to know we brought a little sweetness in people's lives."
We started exactly a year ago. Although our shops are now all closed, we still want to shout out that we are here, strong and eager. We decided to keep on working and start #donating donuts to those who save the day. First to the team of the #trilliumhealthpartners #Mississauga hospital.
The shop had actually already been donating donuts before enlisting customers.
#donatedonuts Today we have donated over 200 donuts to the passangers of this evacuation flight leaving Toronto.
"Even before we started the initiative, we had also been donating on our own, 400 donuts to elderly in need, 150 to Trillium hospital and a few more places," says Hanak. "Since all our stores are shut down and we have unfortunately no business, we decided to make use of our time."
