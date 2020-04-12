Toronto donut shop is matching customer orders with free food to frontline healthcare workers

A Toronto donut shop matching customer orders with donations of their own must know a little sweetness can go a long way.

Square donut makers The Box are helping customers #donatedonuts by sending orders to donatedonuts@theboxdonuts.com in quantities of six. Your order will arrive at your door, and The Box will match the number of donuts ordered that week in a delivery to suggested places.

The Box will also match direct donations of donuts in quantities of 12 to their regular delivery spots or specific location of your choice, to which they'll make a custom delivery.

Donut flavours include s'mores, Mars, strawberry basil, pistachio raspberry and creme brulee, and so far they've delivered 200 donuts to Mount Sinai.

"Next week we have another 200 going to Sunnybrook, and also North York General," says Andrea Hanak of The Box. "We also collect thank you messages from customers and included them on a big card. Mount Sinai was so happy! We had so many nurses with cute donut pictures tag us. It was good to know we brought a little sweetness in people's lives."

The shop had actually already been donating donuts before enlisting customers.

"Even before we started the initiative, we had also been donating on our own, 400 donuts to elderly in need, 150 to Trillium hospital and a few more places," says Hanak. "Since all our stores are shut down and we have unfortunately no business, we decided to make use of our time."