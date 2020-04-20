Popular restaurant in Toronto reopens but orders are by phone and e-transfer only

As Toronto remains in lockdown, and as the continued financial strain of the pandemic exposes cracks in the scant infrastructure put in place to support small local businesses, many establishments are having to make sacrifices to stay afloat.

The Wren on Danforth East made the choice this week to begin offering take out, after what seems to be great deliberation and under pressure of the need to keep the business alive.

“Food to go was never our focus, but here we are and we want to keep the lights on!” reads the post announcing the decision on The Wren’s Facebook page.

Accordingly, the restaurant will be accepting orders only over the phone, and payments only through e-transfers.

Before quarantine days, The Wren offered something more than food: “Seeing the draught board and the new beers you haven’t tried, asking the staff about the special, the room’s signature smell of wood and deep-fried. Food to go was never our focus,” the post reads. It was about a holistic experience at The Wren, feeding all the senses.

But take-out strips the experience down to bare transaction, something that is relatively new to the seven-year-old spot whose website directs users to its Facebook page for menu updates.

“We’ve been in business for a while but this is totally new to us, so there will be hiccups and a bit of a learning curve,” their post reads.

While the choice to go with e-transfers as a way of payment may not be the most accessible for all customers, it was made for customers’ sake. “To keep a safe distance from the public,” the restaurant told blogTO over Facebook Messenger.

But this method might change as the days go by, “if we figure out a relatively safe way to do credit card payment,” they said. But they haven’t reached this point as of yet.

Response from customers under the post are enthusiastic, full of people who are happy to have the option of grabbing a bite of the good old before-quarantine days — even if it isn’t the whole experience, it might comfort anxieties about the present.

“We’re just testing the waters,” The Wren said. “Lots of kinks to sort out.”