Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
online grocery shopping toronto

Downtown Toronto just got a new store for online grocery shopping that also sells wine and liquor

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Online grocery shopping in downtown has another option starting this weekend with a brand new virtual grocery store that sells a lot of the basics plus wine, beer and liquor.

The Fox Market is open for contact-less pickup now at 17 Fort York in CityPlace, and they're selling dairy products, baked goods, alcohol, household products, pet food, frozen items, produce, meat, seafood and much more online.

Hey Everyone, Firstly, we hope you and your loved ones are all healthy and safe. While we work together to get through these unprecedented times as safely as possible, we have transformed the Fox & Fiddle Cityplace to serve the community's current needs. . Introducing: www.foxmarket.ca . Fox Market is a contactless grocery/beer/wine and liquor market. You simply order/pay online and schedule your preferred pick up time. . To preserve everyone’s safety, no one will be allowed inside and we ask that you kindly follow the social distancing measures put in place on the patio while your order is brought out to you. . We will be constantly working on improving offerings, so please let us know items that you'd like to see and we will work hard to bring them in! . Stay Safe, . Your Fox Family

A post shared by The Fox Market (@thefoxmarket) on

All you have to do is select products and pay online, then show your order number (and ID if purchasing alcohol) for contact-less pickup at a scheduled time.

Alcoholic products available include Storyteller beer and cocktails, wine, Aperol, gin, bourbon, vodka, and Bailey's for all the work-from-homers out there.

The project is a transformation of Fox & Fiddle CityPlace, which had temporarily closed on March 16.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Someone is now tracking how long the lines are at Costco stores in Toronto

Downtown Toronto just got a new store for online grocery shopping that also sells wine and liquor

These Toronto cafes have transformed into wine and grocery stores

Someone is tracking the average wait time to get in an LCBO in Toronto

This is how one Toronto restaurant is cutting costs and waste to stay in business

This is how Toronto coffee shops are navigating the COVID-19 crisis

Food banks in Toronto that need your support right now

Toronto chefs are sharing their recipes and secrets all over Instagram