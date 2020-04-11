Downtown Toronto just got a new store for online grocery shopping that also sells wine and liquor

Online grocery shopping in downtown has another option starting this weekend with a brand new virtual grocery store that sells a lot of the basics plus wine, beer and liquor.

The Fox Market is open for contact-less pickup now at 17 Fort York in CityPlace, and they're selling dairy products, baked goods, alcohol, household products, pet food, frozen items, produce, meat, seafood and much more online.

All you have to do is select products and pay online, then show your order number (and ID if purchasing alcohol) for contact-less pickup at a scheduled time.

Alcoholic products available include Storyteller beer and cocktails, wine, Aperol, gin, bourbon, vodka, and Bailey's for all the work-from-homers out there.

The project is a transformation of Fox & Fiddle CityPlace, which had temporarily closed on March 16.