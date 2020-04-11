Downtown Toronto just got a new store for online grocery shopping that also sells wine and liquor
Online grocery shopping in downtown has another option starting this weekend with a brand new virtual grocery store that sells a lot of the basics plus wine, beer and liquor.
The Fox Market is open for contact-less pickup now at 17 Fort York in CityPlace, and they're selling dairy products, baked goods, alcohol, household products, pet food, frozen items, produce, meat, seafood and much more online.
Hey Everyone, Firstly, we hope you and your loved ones are all healthy and safe. While we work together to get through these unprecedented times as safely as possible, we have transformed the Fox & Fiddle Cityplace to serve the community's current needs. . Introducing: www.foxmarket.ca . Fox Market is a contactless grocery/beer/wine and liquor market. You simply order/pay online and schedule your preferred pick up time. . To preserve everyone’s safety, no one will be allowed inside and we ask that you kindly follow the social distancing measures put in place on the patio while your order is brought out to you. . We will be constantly working on improving offerings, so please let us know items that you'd like to see and we will work hard to bring them in! . Stay Safe, . Your Fox Family
All you have to do is select products and pay online, then show your order number (and ID if purchasing alcohol) for contact-less pickup at a scheduled time.
Alcoholic products available include Storyteller beer and cocktails, wine, Aperol, gin, bourbon, vodka, and Bailey's for all the work-from-homers out there.
The project is a transformation of Fox & Fiddle CityPlace, which had temporarily closed on March 16.
