This neighbourhood hub in Toronto is getting food to people who need it most

The Neighbourhood Food Hub in Little India is working to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables to seniors and vulnerable families within its community.

Madeline Chambers, one of the Hub's project managers, says pre-pandemic they had many programs running out of its home inside the Glen Rhodes United Church.

“Everything from cooking classes to children's classes, to intergenerational cooking classes, to urban gardening and all these things,” Chambers says.

But when the pandemic struck they immediately suspended non-essential programs. Efforts became focused on delivering produce to the Glen Rhodes Food Bank and delivering food baskets to local vulnerable citizens.

Thanks to a partnership with FoodShare Toronto, they now deliver Emergency Food Boxes to seniors every Thursday.

And through the Hub’s recent partnership with Feed It Forward, they're also able to distribute freshly-made and frozen meals.

Those looking to help The Neighbourhood Food Hub can donate goods or make monetary donations through their website. They're also still looking for volunteers to deliver the baskets and meals. All volunteers are provided with necessary PPE.

Already, the Hub has had about 50 individual volunteers sign up, and Chambers has seen tremendous support from local organizations wanting to help out.

“My partner Daniel and I have had a couple of moments where we just are almost emotional because the response and the outpouring of support has been enormous,” Chambers says.

“The East End has always been known as a very community-based neighborhood type of area. But this has just taken it to a whole new level. The community support has been incredible.”

“[It] just kind of really shows how powerful our community can be when we come together.”