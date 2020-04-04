25 meat delivery options in Toronto

Meat delivery in Toronto will help you fight quarantine hunger while you stay at home and self-isolate. Thankfully, there are many local butchers and wholesale services that have stepped up to make it easier to get your protein fix.

Here are some options for meat delivery in Toronto.

This butcher with 50 years under its belt in the business delivers items as diverse as goat and duck fat and as basic as chicken breast within the GTA.

Browse online with this Toronto purveyor to get quotes on all kinds of beef, pork and chicken products.

Call up this specialized butcher shop to place an order for delivery on chicken, pork and beef products, including burgers, ground meat and whole chickens.

This steak house has started up their own private chop club delivering premium cuts of meat and liquor.

This family farm offers delivery of grass-fed beef, certified organic chicken, pasture-raised heritage pork and free-range spring lamb.

This wholesaler is offering delivery to homes in Toronto, with their usual price breaks on meats.

Delivery is free on orders of grass-fed and pasture-raised meats over $300 from this ranch.

Order everything from beef, lamb and chicken to charcuterie, veal, pork and more online for delivery from this store.

This grocer with over 45 years of tradition behind it offers delivery on a wide range of proteins.

Beef, chicken, pork and lamb products plus items like sauces to go with them are available for delivery from this butcher's online shop.

Order high quality lamb, chicken, beef, game and charcuterie from this meat processing plant for delivery.

Call or email this artisanal butcher to place delivery orders for chicken, beef, short ribs, veal, sausage, lamb, pork, ground meat, and of course, nominal speducci.

Order halal certified meats from this online butcher shop for delivery between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Mississauga for a $10 charge.

Get free delivery of ribeyes, tenderloin, ground meat, duck fat, bacon, sausage, chicken and more in the Dundas and Ossington area with a minimum $100 order.

Order from this butcher's online store for Wednesday or Saturday delivery west to Broadview, south to the lake, east to Victoria Park and north to O'Connor. They have steaks, burgers, roasts and much more.

This butcher is selling items like ground sirloin, lean stew beef and New York striploin for delivery. Get in touch with them via social media.

This butcher that's been in the business for over 50 years is taking delivery orders over $250 over email.

Wagyu beef, other meats and pantry products are available for local delivery from this specialty online shop.

Pork, beef, poultry and deli products are all available for delivery through their online store within 2 km of locations.

Beef, chicken, pork and duck as well as sauces and spices are available for delivery through this service.

Order beef, veal, chicken, burgers, sausage and lamb for next day delivery from this online butcher shop.

Delivery is free on orders over $100 of prime and dry aged steak, veal, beef, chicken, turkey, pork and sausage.

Place an order for delivery from this shop for all kinds of meat products from sausage to turkey.

Customize an order of individually sealed, flash frozen pasture raised meats and get it delivered to your door through this service.

Antibiotic-free, local meats like chicken and beef are available for delivery through this company.