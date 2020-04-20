Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
longos leaside

Employee at Longo's in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19 and here's what they're doing next

An employee at the Longo's in Leaside has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the company over the weekend.

"As a family business, the wellbeing of our Team Members and Guests is our number one priority, which is why we are reaching out to you. One of our Team Members at our Leaside location has tested positive for COVID-19," it reads.

"The Team Member's last shift was on April 19th. We remain in contact with our Team Member and wish them a full recovery."

It's company policy for stores like Longo's and Shoppers Drug Mart among others to send emails to customers if they have a record indicating they shopped at the store in the last 14 days of an infected employee's last shift.

It goes on to outline the measures being taken inside the store that include "additional deep cleaning in-store, above and beyond our already elevated sanitation and cleaning protocols."

"All Team Members that have had close personal contact with this Team Member have been asked to stay home and self-monitor their health. They will be paid in full during this time."

A call to the store confirms that it remains open.

Earlier this month, two Longos locations in Vaughan closed after eight employees tested positive for the virus. One of the locations will remain closed until April 23.

