Korean restaurant in Toronto is now also a grocery store doing free delivery
A Korean restaurant in Toronto has come to the rescue for those looking for grocery delivery seven days a week.
Lots of Toronto restaurants have come up with creative ways to serve their communities, but some have relatively restrictive hours, some only making deliveries one or two days a week. Sariwon, a tabletop Korean BBQ restaurant, is aiming to help out with an online shop.
Delivery within 24 hours is free on orders over $25, and products include items like lunch boxes, frozen stews, frozen marinated meat and a $60 essential food pack of staples that bundles together fruit, veg, rice, ramen and seaweed.
Lunch box options include chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki and BBQ beef ribs, and as for frozen marinated meat there's spicy pork and marinated bulgogi.
⠀⠀⠀ 여러분의 성원에 힘입어 $5.99 냉동찌개에 김치찌개도 추가했어요🙏🏻 sariwontogo.com에서 혹은 9058815103로 전화하셔서 오더하세요. 늘 감사합니다. 오늘도 맛있는 점심하세요!😍 ⠀⠀⠀ You now can order a frozen Kimch stew as well!👏🏻 Thank you always, and have a great lunch😍 Order now at sariwontogo.com or call 9058815103! ⠀⠀⠀ ￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ ⠀⠀⠀ 🌿사리원 이벤트🌿 ⠀⠀⠀ 🥘 사리원 스페셜 찌개 단 돈 $5.99 ⠀⠀ [된장찌개/우거지 해장국/ 콩비지찌개/곰탕] 🍗 사리원 불고기 특가 판매 ⠀⠀ [매운돼지불고기: $9.99 / 양념소불고기: $11.99] 🥬 포장 김치 ⠀⠀ [배추김치 1.5kg: $15 / 열무김치 1kg: $15/ 깍두기 1kg: $10] 🚚 30불 이상 주문 시 무료 배달 가능 ⠀⠀(배달 가능 지역: ⠀⠀ Leslie to Dufferin/Sheppard Ave to Major Mackenzie) 👜 모든 음식 20% 할인 (바베큐 고기, 스페셜 찌개,스페셜 불고기 제외) ⠀⠀⠀ 📞 주문 전화 : 647-999-0567 / 905-881-5103 ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ 🌿Promotions🌿 ⠀⠀⠀ 🥘 Sariwon's special stews are only for $5.99 ⠀⠀ [Soybean stew/ Vege&beef stew/ ⠀⠀⠀Ground soybean stew/ Beef bone soup] 🍗 Sariwon's pork&beef mega sale ⠀⠀ [Spicy pork: $9.99 / Marinated beef: $11.99] 🥬 Packed Kimchi ⠀⠀ [Kimchi 1.5kg: $15 / Young radish water kimch 1kg: $15/ Radish Kimch 1kg: $10] 🚚 Free delivery on all orders over $30 ⠀⠀(Available location: ⠀⠀ Leslie to Dufferin/Sheppard Ave to Major Mackenzie) 👜 All menu 20% off ⠀⠀(except BBQ, special stew, special pork/beef) ⠀⠀⠀ 📞 Call us : 647-999-0567 / 905-881-5103 ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀
In addition to regular kimci, they've also got radish kimchi and young radish water kimchi.
Sariwon currently has a delivery zone in north Toronto between Dufferin and Hwy 404, Major Mackenzie and Hwy 401, and they're trying to make delivery as contactless as possible.
