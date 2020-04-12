Korean restaurant in Toronto is now also a grocery store doing free delivery

A Korean restaurant in Toronto has come to the rescue for those looking for grocery delivery seven days a week.

Lots of Toronto restaurants have come up with creative ways to serve their communities, but some have relatively restrictive hours, some only making deliveries one or two days a week. Sariwon, a tabletop Korean BBQ restaurant, is aiming to help out with an online shop.

Delivery within 24 hours is free on orders over $25, and products include items like lunch boxes, frozen stews, frozen marinated meat and a $60 essential food pack of staples that bundles together fruit, veg, rice, ramen and seaweed.

Lunch box options include chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki and BBQ beef ribs, and as for frozen marinated meat there's spicy pork and marinated bulgogi.

In addition to regular kimci, they've also got radish kimchi and young radish water kimchi.

Sariwon currently has a delivery zone in north Toronto between Dufferin and Hwy 404, Major Mackenzie and Hwy 401, and they're trying to make delivery as contactless as possible.