The Green Beanery has permanently closed after 12 years in Toronto
The Green Beanery, the Annex's source for coffee essentials and popular hangout near Bathurst and Bloor, has announced it's permanently closing its physical location.
The cafe officially closed on March 29 after 12 years in business.
"Green Beanery began as an experiment in fundraising for Probe International, our charitable foundation. We wanted this enterprise to embody our ideals of bringing together small coffee farmers and Canadians who loved their unique coffees," reads their announcement.
The cafe was the site of political discussion group Grounds for Thought as well as everything from "first dates (and even proposals), to meetings and poetry readings" the announcement states.
Dear Green Beanery customers After 12 years of operation, the Green Beanery café at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor will be closing on Sunday, March 29. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, our loyal customers and friends, who have made this café such a great success. So much has happened within these walls, from the political discussions our Grounds for Thought events facilitated, to first dates (and even proposals), to meetings and poetry readings, as well as good old-fashioned get-togethers over coffee and cake. Green Beanery began as an experiment in fundraising for Probe International, our charitable foundation. We wanted this enterprise to embody our ideals of bringing together small coffee farmers and Canadians who loved their unique coffees. It was a happy and appreciative union. We also wanted to recreate a coffee house of old, without WiFi, where all could come to imbibe superb coffee and explore the important issues of the day without fear of intolerance. We hope we have succeeded. Although we are closing on Bloor Street, we are very happy to share the news that our online coffee equipment and bean sales will continue from new locations run by Green Beanery staff and associates [please continue to place your orders online as usual]. This pleases us because it represents the sort of “spinoff” our long-time Board member and mentor, Jane Jacobs, described as a naturally occurring process of commerce in vibrant cities. Green Beanery will live on, but in a different form. Thank you, once again, for your patronage and your spirit, which helped create the magic of the Green Beanery café. Cheers!
While the company has closed its brick-and-mortar location, they still remain in business. You can continue to order beans and equipment online.
For many, the Green Beanery was a favourite place to catch up with friends while others were frequent critics, calling out the cafe for its association with an organization that has been reported to deny climate change.
Green Beanery
Join the conversation Load comments