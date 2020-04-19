The Green Beanery has permanently closed after 12 years in Toronto

The Green Beanery, the Annex's source for coffee essentials and popular hangout near Bathurst and Bloor, has announced it's permanently closing its physical location.

The cafe officially closed on March 29 after 12 years in business.

"Green Beanery began as an experiment in fundraising for Probe International, our charitable foundation. We wanted this enterprise to embody our ideals of bringing together small coffee farmers and Canadians who loved their unique coffees," reads their announcement.

The cafe was the site of political discussion group Grounds for Thought as well as everything from "first dates (and even proposals), to meetings and poetry readings" the announcement states.

While the company has closed its brick-and-mortar location, they still remain in business. You can continue to order beans and equipment online.

For many, the Green Beanery was a favourite place to catch up with friends while others were frequent critics, calling out the cafe for its association with an organization that has been reported to deny climate change.