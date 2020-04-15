10 cocktail delivery options in Toronto

Cocktail delivery in Toronto will save us from long lineups at the LCBO while still braving life with a little liquid courage. Go beyond plain old beer and wine and support local by ordering something harder from one of these places that will provide you with everything from ice to garnish. Just note some assembly is required.

Here are some cocktail delivery options in Toronto.

Build your own G&T, negroni or martini using kits from this Leslieville gin distillery.

Rum and coke kits and Caesar kits are available for home delivery on the weekends from this Danforth pub.

Order the Toilet Paper Greens, Keep Calm & Quarantine, Get Hype & Skype or other cocktail kits for delivery from this bar by sending them a message through Instagram, Facebook or email.

This temporary project from French restaurant Chantecler will deliver a mini bottle of vodka and house grapefruit tonic (with grapefruit wedge) so you can have an at-home version of one of their most popular cocktails.

DM this cocktail bar to put together a custom kit by choosing from multiple kinds of ice, a variety of garnishes and a wide selection of booze, then adding on mixers and even cocktail umbrellas.

These sibling bars have teamed up to offer delivery of cocktail kits like a baller $120 Japanese highball kit that includes Suntory Toki, Topo Chico, assorted garnishes, house made syrups, ice and a highball glass.

Shake up a mezcal margarita or stir together a Boulevardier when your order from this high end restaurant through delivery apps.

Get kits to make Old Fashioneds, margaritas, Moscow Mules and even non-alcoholic cocktails from this store through Runner.

Order up a cup of ambition from this project by Supernova Ballroom delivering high quality cocktail kits with names like Cosmo of Many Colours, Teardrop Penny, Island Stream Dream, Best Little Collins in TO and Mother Mary, Holy Hangover.

This legendary Toronto cocktail bar has bottled its Toasted Old Fashioned so that you can get it delivered from Runner or the LCBO and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.