Van loaded with groceries for families in need gets towed by Toronto Parking Authority

Popular Toronto Italian restaurant Sugo has been making an obvious effort to help those in need since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the Toronto Parking Authority isn't making it easy for them.

The restaurant posted on Instagram yesterday that they were in the middle of loading a van with groceries to donate to families when the van was towed.

"Towing In the middle of an emergency is the Unacceptable," they wrote on Instagram.

"Half way into loading our van with groceries for families in need of supplies and the City of Toronto towed it. Thanks For all the Help @cityofto you guys are Business as usual in the middle of an emergency!?!?!? Are Parking tickets an essential service? What rush hour?"

And comments on the post prove Sugo's customers are just as angered by the incident.

"@cityofto this restaurant has delivered over 400 meals to food banks this wk! You tow him when he’s loading the van to make a delivery?????" one Instagram user wrote.

"This is disgusting," another wrote. "Shame on @cityofto A global pandemic is happening. WAKE UP AND SUPPORT THOSE WHO ARE SUPPORTING THOSE IN NEED."

Last Wednesday, Toronto Police Services announced several changes to on-street parking enforcement including the suspension of enforcement for on-street permit parking areas, on-street time limit offences, North York Winter Maintenance Bylaw, expired vehicle validation license plates, boulevard parking and school zones with posted No Stopping/No Standing/No Parking Signage.

In addition, all non-essential businesses and services in Toronto have been repeatedly told to shut down over the past week, with the provincial government escalating that to an order that comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

And while parking enforcement could certainly be considered non-essential at a time when the city's streets are practically empty, there's no word yet on whether the Toronto Parking Authority will continue to punish those who are trying to do good amid the COVID-19 pandemic.