Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
takeout toronto

Toronto restaurant is giving away a free meal to every fifth caller for takeout

In light of the food insecurity many are facing these days due to recent reduced hours at work or total job loss, one Toronto brunch spot is giving away free meals, radio-contest-style.

Every fifth caller to place a takeout order for pickup from Monday to Friday will get a free meal on BLCK, a brunch restaurant that just recently opened up in Cabbagetown.

Dear Toronto... 🤍🖤 **Restrictions Apply**

A post shared by BLCK TORONTO (@blcktoronto) on

Lucky callers will receive a voucher for one free meal of their choice from a special giveaway menu for their next order. Meal options include Cinnamon Crunch Toast, Fruity Loops Pancakes, mac n' cheese, a ham and cheese omelette or a traditional breakfast of eggs, meat, home fries and toast. The voucher expires April 19.

If you're not a breakfast person, they're going to be doing another giveaway from a new dinner menu soon, so watch out for that. Delivery from BLCK is also totally free through various online and phone options, even if you can't get in on a free meal that way.

Lead photo by

@blcktoronto

