Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kinka toronto

Toronto restaurant chain attempts to save jobs by cutting staff wages by 25%

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

All full-time employees working under one of Canada's largest Japanese restaurant brand, Kinka Family, are getting a massive cut to their monthly paycheque. 

Employees working at all Canadian locations of Kinka Izakaya, Kintori Yakitori, Kinton Ramen, JaBistro and Neo Coffee Bar will see 25 per cent docked off their salaries for the next three months, according to an e-mail sent to staff last week. 

"We will review this within the 3 months to gauge whether this will go on for longer," wrote Daiki Takane, Kinka's Vice President of Operations, in the e-mail.

"There will be no exceptions; this cut will affect all salaried employees." 

A full-time employee of a Kinton Ramen in Toronto, who asked to remain anonymous, says he was initially disappointed in the company for cutting his salary down to $3,000 from $4,000 a month, but it's better than being laid off. 

Kinka Izakaya has already temporarily closed its locations on Harbourfront, in the Annex and its Kinton Ramen at Harbourfront. They've also begun offering 30 per cent of all their food orders at remaining Kinka Izakayas, and discounts off ramen until April 19.

"The past few days, you all have worked extremely hard to keep hourly employee shifts to a minimum, cutting down food and equipment costs to a minimum, and taking on a challenging promotion," Takane said to staff.

"However, if things keep going like this, there is a high probability that we will not be able to protect everyone." 

As the food industry takes a massive hit due to measures for curbing the spread of COVID-19, both independent restaurants and big chains must shift finances around as they wait to see how Canada's massive stimulus package will affect their books. 

It's essentially become a free-for-all for businesses trying to make ends meet, from free meal giveaways to attract online orders to last-minute website developments to adjust to a sudden shift toward delivery and takeout models.

According to the Federal government, which is in the midst of rolling out a recently announced $27 billion stimulus program, it will be giving businesses wage subsidies worth 10 per cent of employees wages in order to discourage layoffs. 

Yesterday, the Canadian government also announced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which will give eligible Canadians $2,000 per month, for up to four months. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Kinka Izakaya

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant chain attempts to save jobs by cutting staff wages by 25%

The closure of Vesta Lunch is hitting this Toronto neighbourhood really hard

Ontario will now allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery

Taxis in Toronto can be used for grocery and restaurant delivery too

15 options for meal kit delivery and fresh prepared meals for curbside pickup in Toronto

36 local grocery stores in Toronto doing pickup or online delivery by neighbourhood

Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto

10 wine delivery options in Toronto