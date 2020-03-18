Toronto coffee shops delivering beans and equipment so you can brew from home

With many coffee shops in Toronto now ordered closed or relegated to takeout and delivery service only, some of them are making it easier for us to make the same great tasting coffee from home.

One of these is Pilot Coffee, the popular roaster with cafe locations scattered across the city.

"Over the last week we have seen sales of bagged coffee and brewing gear increase," says Trevor Walsh of Pilot Coffee. "Online orders of coffee and brewing gear have more than doubled, and our cafes have also seen a clear increase in 'brewing-from-home' purchases.

"Last week, we established an ongoing sale to support customers who are self-isolating or uncomfortable visiting us in person. We're offering 10% off all our coffee bags, instant coffee and brewing gear at our online shop."

Sam James Coffee Bar is following suit. They're offering free shipping on all online orders over $50, with orders shipping daily and options for delivery as quick as one business day.

Even a newcomer to the Toronto coffee scene Raya Roasters, has jumped onto the trend. They're offering free delivery throughout March if you just DM them on Instagram. "Coffee is comfort!" says owner Pablo Raya, "And for that reason we want to stay connected to our customers by offering free delivery."

Coffee subscription company The Roasters Pack is also making it easier to get beans delivered to your home. Their sister-brand Matchmaker Coffee is donating all profits this month to help the fight againts COVID-19.

And that's great news for coffee lovers. Just because you're doing your part to flatten the curve by staying home doesn't mean you have to drink inferior coffee, or stop supporting the local coffee shops that are always there for you.