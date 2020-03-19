Signs posted outside Toronto restaurants show what the new normal is

With all the restaurants in Toronto now closed to dine-in service to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it's no surprise that some city dwellers have taken to documenting the notices posted on the doors of local businesses.

One Twitter user going on a one-kilometre stroll along West Queen West on St. Patrick's Day documented around 60 signs posted in windows informing the public of closure or a change to takeout and delivery service only.

Another Twitter user walking along St. Clair West between Bathurst and Winona documented 40 signs.

Messages on the notes range from announcing their total closure, to letting the public know when they'd be open again, to simple announcements of takeout service only, to longer notes explaining why the business is temporarily closed and how to continue supporting them.

The businesses represented in the photos include everything from restaurants to gyms, bookstores and clothing stores. On Queen West, there are photos of signs on doors of favourite spots like Flashback Vintage, Terroni and Noce and there photos representing popular businesses like Moberly Natural Foods and Lamesa on St. Clair West.