25 online pet food delivery options in Toronto

Pet food delivery options in Toronto are great for those that are not only feeding themselves while social distancing, but furry friends as well. After all, our pets are keeping us company while we're at home right now, so we should show our appreciation by treating them right.

Here are some options for online pet food delivery in Toronto.

Shop online for freshly prepared, scientifically developed, nutritious meals for your cat or dog from this Toronto store and get it shipped directly to your home.

Get a wide variety of pet food for dogs, cats, fish, birds and reptiles shipped through this large retailer.

Delivery is free on orders of premium fresh, dried, canned and frozen pet food over $39 within Toronto.

Get premium pet food delivered through this service as soon as the next day, for free if your order is over $40.

This service that was previously primarily devoted to dog-walking has shifted operations to private personal shopping for $59 an hour plus a 4.5% service fee. Not only do they really know their pet food, they can pick you up pretty much anything else as well.

Get free shipping on orders over $79 when shopping online at this store that stocks top brands.

Choose a balanced raw food blend and portion size and have your online order shipped to you for free within Ontario using this service.

Really pamper your pooch by getting fresh cooked, all natural foods prepared by hands delivered for them.

Shop online for food for almost any kind of animal on this site, whether it's a reptile, sugar glider, ferret, reptile, bird or even a mini pig.

Free shipping is available on Toronto orders over $49 with this app that allows you to shop curated dog and cat products online.

This website ships dog and cat food across Canada, and also partners with charities.

Get pet food delivery from local shops like The Dog Bowl, Barkside Bistro and Timmie Doggie Outfitters using this popular app.

Human grade pet food formulated by nutritionists can be ordered online and delivered using this service.

This Toronto-based grocery delivery service allows you to shop online for almost any supplies from the supermarket, including pet food and litter.

Shop online for a variety of high quality pet foods and accessories for home delivery through this service.

Design a meal plan made using ethically sourced, human-grade ingredients for your pet using this service.

Free delivery is available across Canada from this online shop that stocks premium grain-free products.

Get pet food and other items like supplements and toys delivered to you through this online shop connected to local animal clinics and hospitals.

Frozen products are personally delivered within a few days by this high quality pet food company.

Place an order online 24 hours in advance for scheduled weekend delivery from this store with a fee of $6 - $20.

Order dog, cat or puppy food in great quantities from this online store that offers free delivery.

Use an online form to request delivery of minimum $50 orders of food, treats, toys and accessories within Toronto.

This Coxwell Avenue store is doing free delivery on minimum orders of $50 within East York, the Beaches, the Danforth, Riverside and Leslieville.

Shop online from a massive collection of top brands and all kinds of pet accessories and get them delivered by this retailer.

Get a wide variety of foods for cats, dogs, birds, reptiles and even horses delivered to your door when shopping online at this store.