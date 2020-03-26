15 options for meal kit delivery and fresh prepared meals for curbside pickup in Toronto

Meal kit options for delivery or curbside pickup in Toronto are getting really innovative right now, ranging from the classic online services to quirkier new projects from restaurants thinking outside the box during this chaotic time. Don't feel like assembling your own meal? This list includes some hot prepared meal options too.

Here are some meal kit and hot prepared meals for delivery or curbside pickup in Toronto right now.

Meal kits for curbside pickup

The people behind pop-ups Sausage Party, Chau and Phancy Food have united to create this curbside pickup service through which you can order meal kits to assemble your own bao or cook your own veggie burgers, among other things.

Meal kits for curbside pickup or delivery

Assembly your own German-style feasts when you order sauerkraut, pickled vegetables and buns from this sausage and beer hall on King West. Delivery is through Uber Eats but they also do curbside pickup.

This masa maker is offering pre-order build your own taco kits for pickup and limited delivery with options like hongos and barbacoa. You can also order grocery items like chips, salsa, tortillas, masa and guacamole.

Meal kits for delivery

Sign up for this popular service to get pre-portioned ingredients and recipes delivered weekly.

Customize the meals you'll be making and get the recipes and ingredients delivered to your door using this service.

Order from a weekly menu of meals delivered to your door you can easily make by following a set of instruction on provided cards. You might just end up with tacos, enchiladas, pork chops or mac n' cheese.

It's easy to go meat-free using this opt-in kit service that rotates through meals like pastas and flatbreads.

This Japanese rice bowl restaurant came up with a way to let customers make similar donburi at home by offering their pork ready to cook for takeaway and delivery with instructions.

Fresh prepared meals for delivery

Get delivery of salads, soups, vegan and meaty meals from this Etobicoke kitchen. Stock up on five family meals for the whole week or a grocery pack full of fruits and veggies.

Ready to eat, freshly cooked meals are delivered by this service. Weekly rotating items include options like beef short ribs, oven roasted veggies, raw power slaw and chicken.

Fully prepared, portion-controlled, healthy meals can be delivered to your door regularly through this service. Lemon salmon, turkey meatballs, breakfasts and taco bowls are just some of the options.

Fresh prepared meals for pickup

This Little Italy incubator has been hosting pickup dinners by local chefs that have range from shepherd's pie to Filipino food to cabbage rolls. Keep your eyes on their Instagram and just be sure to place your orders a few days in advance.

This Cambodian spot on Roncesvalles is now doing roast chicken dinners with sides you can pre-order. DM them on Instagram for details.

Other options

Pickup is available for frozen green, red, panang and massaman curries from this Thai spot, or they'll deliver on orders over $50. Just heat, add any desired proteins and rice on the side, and eat.

Get jarred ingredients for meals like mac n' cheese, chili, risotto or soup delivered through this service.