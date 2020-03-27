Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mcdonalds rymal road

McDonald's employee charged after faking COVID-19 to get out of work

An 18-year-old Hamilton woman is facing multiple charges of fraud and mischief today after using a fake positive test result for COVID-19 to get out of her shift at McDonald's.

Hamilton Police say that the unidentified woman "created a fake physician's note with fraudulent medical information about testing positive for COVID-19" and presented it to a supervisor at her place of employment on March 19.

Said place of employment —the McDonald's restaurant at 20 Rymal Rd. E. — was immediately closed down for sanitization. All other employees at the store were sent home to self-isolate.

Police say that the restaurant was closed for several days while professional, third-party cleaning services worked to disinfect it.

On March 23, Hamilton Public Health Services contacted police to report that the doctor's note which had spurred the closure was fake.

"There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees which instigated the need for police involvement," wrote Hamilton Police in a media release issued Friday morning.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Thursday and charged with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a forged document and making a forged document.

McDonald's has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but one would assume the company's not loving it.

Lead photo by

pxfuel

