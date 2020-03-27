McDonald's employee charged after faking COVID-19 to get out of work

An 18-year-old Hamilton woman is facing multiple charges of fraud and mischief today after using a fake positive test result for COVID-19 to get out of her shift at McDonald's.

Hamilton Police say that the unidentified woman "created a fake physician's note with fraudulent medical information about testing positive for COVID-19" and presented it to a supervisor at her place of employment on March 19.

Said place of employment —the McDonald's restaurant at 20 Rymal Rd. E. — was immediately closed down for sanitization. All other employees at the store were sent home to self-isolate.

Police say that the restaurant was closed for several days while professional, third-party cleaning services worked to disinfect it.

Faking #COVID19 is not a way to get off work. HPS charged an 18yo after she faked a doctor's note saying she was COVID positive. She's now facing several criminal charges after a #HamOnt @McDonaldsCanada had to close. Read more: https://t.co/rYO5oxTt5A pic.twitter.com/CI6w7o2KMi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 27, 2020

On March 23, Hamilton Public Health Services contacted police to report that the doctor's note which had spurred the closure was fake.

"There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees which instigated the need for police involvement," wrote Hamilton Police in a media release issued Friday morning.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Thursday and charged with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a forged document and making a forged document.

McDonald's has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but one would assume the company's not loving it.