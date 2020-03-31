Little Free Library in Toronto has been transformed into a pantry

Little acts of kindness go a long way in times like these and what better place to house that sentiment than a Little Free Library?

A post on the Toronto Reddit forum showed that one Little Free Library at Boon Avenue just north of St. Clair Avenue West has been transformed into a miniature pantry that includes dry goods and essential items like toilet paper.

A Toronto Little Free Library turned into a pantry for community members in need. This is a great idea. source: https://t.co/9COu5PIw7W pic.twitter.com/MXUvVzMLqQ — Dré Labre (@drelabre) March 30, 2020

The owners removed the reading materials and created a Little Free Pantry, according to a note on the front, encouraging people to "take what you need, share what you can."

The honour system Little Free Libraries use applies to the pantry as well, with the owners asking people to give or take items for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar initiatives have popped up all over North America with many using their tiny front yard library as a way to help out.

The idea of a Little Free Pantry began back in 2016 after Arkansas resident Jessica McClard started a movement to help American states facing food insecurity.

McClard's idea has taken on a whole new meaning during the time of COVID-19 where many have been laid off and are facing financial difficulties. It also functions as a way to share essential items that may be scarce.

Redditors on the Toronto-based post were quick to point out the potential health risks associated with taking the goods, however, while others stressed disinfecting anything brought home before using it.